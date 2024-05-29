Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: Diplomatic source

Israel had previously summoned the South American country's ambassador Frederico Meyer to a meeting at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem, which the Brazilian source said "was a humiliation to which (Meyer) was subjected."

In response, Brazil recalled Meyer for consultations, and in turn summoned Israel's representative in Brasilia.

The source said conditions had not been met for Meyer "to return" to Israel.

The Brazilian representation in Israel in the meantime will be led by diplomat Fabio Farias.