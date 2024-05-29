Israel strikes Rafah again killing at least 37 Palestinians

Shelling late Monday and early Tuesday hit Rafah's western Tel al-Sultan district, killing at least 16 people, the Palestinian Civil Defense and the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Seven of the dead were in tents next to a U.N. facility about about 200 meters (yards) from the site of Sunday's fire.

"It was a night of horror," said Abdel-Rahman Abu Ismail, a Palestinian from Gaza City who has been sheltering in Tel al-Sultan since December. He said he heard "constant sounds" of explosions overnight and into Tuesday, with fighter jets and drones flying above.

He said it reminded him of the Israeli invasion of his neighbourhood of Shijaiyah in Gaza City, where Israel launched a heavy bombing campaign before sending in ground forces in late 2023. "We have seen this before," he said.

The United States and other allies of Israel have warned against a full-fledged offensive in the city, with the Biden administration saying this would cross a "red line" and refusing to provide offensive arms for such an undertaking.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller gave no indication the administration sees Israel as crossing any of the red lines for Rafah, saying the offensive is still on a "far different" scale than assaults on other population centres in Gaza.

A proposed U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a halt to the fighting in Rafah was being circulated by Algeria on Tuesday, with plans to potentially bring it to a vote this week. The U.S. has vetoed multiple Gaza cease-fire resolutions.

On Tuesday afternoon, an Israeli drone strike hit tents near a field hospital by the Mediterranean coast west of Rafah, killing at least 21 people, including 13 women, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

A witness, Ahmed Nassar, said his four cousins and some of their husbands and children were killed in the strike and a number of tents were destroyed or damaged. Most of those living there had fled from the same neighbourhood in Gaza City earlier in the war.

"They have nothing to do with anything," he said.

Gaza's Health Ministry said two medical facilities in Tel al-Sultan are out of service because of intense bombing nearby. Medical Aid for Palestinians, a charity operating throughout the territory, said the Tel al-Sultan medical center and the Indonesian Field Hospital were under lockdown with medics, patients and displaced people trapped inside.

Most of Gaza's hospitals are no longer functioning. Rafah's Kuwait Hospital shut down Monday after a strike near its entrance killed two health workers.

A spokesperson for the World Health Organization said the casualties from Sunday's strike and fire "absolutely overwhelmed" field hospitals in the area, which were already running short on supplies to treat severe burns.

"That requires intensive care, that requires electricity, that requires high-level medical services," Dr. Margaret Harris told reporters in Geneva. "Increasingly, we are struggling to even have the high-level skilled doctors and nurses because they've been displaced."

Israel's brutal war in Gaza has killed at least 36,096 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, most of them women and children. Around 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million has been displaced and U.N. officials say the territory is under the threat of famine.

The fighting in Rafah has made it nearly impossible for humanitarian groups to import and distribute aid to southern Gaza. Aid groups say it's extremely difficult to access whatever aid is allowed in because of the frequent airstrikes.

The U.N. says it has only been able to collect aid from around 170 trucks over the past three weeks via Kerem Shalom. Smaller amounts of aid were also entering through two crossings in the north and by sea through a U.S.-built floating pier, but it's nowhere near the 600 trucks a day that aid groups say are needed. And the pier is being removed for repairs.