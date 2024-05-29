Six Iranian journalists expelled from Saudi: State TV

TEHRAN: Saudi Arabia has expelled six Iranian journalists after they were arrested at a major Muslim pilgrimage site, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday, adding that the reason remains unknown.

"They were arrested on Tuesday last week while recording the recitation of the Holy Quran in The Prophet's Mosque in Medina," state television said.

"After being questioned for several hours they were taken to the Central Police Detention Centre in Medina with no reason being given," it added.

Mainly Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia, a long-time regional rival of mostly Shiite-majority Iran, has not publicly commented on the reported arrests and expulsions.

"We still do not know the exact causes of this issue," state television chief Peyman Jebelli told the broadcaster from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport where he met the journalists on their return to Iran.

The channel said the reporters had been in Saudi Arabia to cover the annual hajj pilgrimage, which will this year be held in mid-June.

Saudi Arabia imposed a near-decade long ban on Iranians attending the umrah, the year-round minor pilgrimage, when the two countries broke off diplomatic relations.

The regional powerhouses severed links in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution by Riyadh of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.