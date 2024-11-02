G20 consensus on Disaster Risk Reduction

With the active participation of the Indian delegation, consensus was reached on finalizing the first Ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) at the G20 Ministerial meeting, which concluded on Monday in Belém, Brazil, from October 30 to November 1.

During various Ministerial sessions, Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, who led the country's delegation, highlighted the progress made by the Government of India in reducing disaster risks and enhancing disaster financing.

At the Belem meeting, Dr. Mishra emphasised India’s proactive approach to disaster risk reduction, focusing on the five priorities of the DRRWG established during India’s G20 Presidency: early warning systems, disaster-resilient infrastructure, DRR financing, resilient recovery, and nature-based solutions. He also shared details about the Prime Minister’s global initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which now includes 40 countries and 7 international organizations as members.

The Principal Secretary reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to the Sendai Framework and called for increased international collaboration on knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and sustainable development to enhance global disaster resilience.

The Indian Delegation also participated in a Troika meeting with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa and held bilateral meetings with ministers from Brazil, Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, and heads of invited international organizations.

In response to the UN Secretary-General’s call on extreme heat, Dr. Mishra shared India’s experiences and the steps being taken, including a focus on promoting traditional practices suited to local conditions.

The DRR Working Group was established on India’s initiative during its G20 Presidency in 2023. Dr. Mishra congratulated the Brazilian Presidency for continuing the DRRWG and elevating it to the ministerial level. He affirmed India’s support for South Africa’s upcoming G20 Presidency and its work on the DRRWG next year.