Bangladesh asks Interpol for help in arresting ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Nobel Peace laurate Muhammad Yunus took over as the interim leader of the South Asian nation on August 8 and later reconstituted the tribunal that once handled charges of crimes against humanity during the country’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan.

BM Sultan Mahmud, a prosecutor at the tribunal, told The Associated Press that they wrote to Interpol through the police chief seeking assistance from the France-based organization in the arrest of Hasina and others.

The Yunus-led government has promised to try Hasina and said that it would seek her extradition from India.

Earlier, Bangladeshi officials had said they will take necessary steps to extradite Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government.

A Bangladeshi Tribunal also issued an arrest warrant for Hasina.

Hasina resigned and fled to India on a military aircraft on August 5, following weeks of anti-government protests that left many dead and injured.