Senegal ruling party on track to get majority after poll

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption
Election officials count ballots, as part of the parliamentary elections, at a voting center in Diamalaye, a neighborhood in Dakar on November 17, 2024.
Election officials count ballots, as part of the parliamentary elections, at a voting center in Diamalaye, a neighborhood in Dakar on November 17, 2024.Photo | AFP
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

DAKAR: Senegal's ruling party was on track to get a large majority following weekend legislative elections, media reported on Monday citing provisional results.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's Pastef party was projected to get from 119 to 131 seats in the 165-member parliament, according to estimates from various media in the west African country.

The Pastef party had emerged as the vote winner in most of the first polling stations giving their provisional results, according to media reports, beating the two main opposition parties.

Faye secured victory in March pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption -– raising hopes among a largely youthful population facing high inflation and widespread unemployment.

But an opposition-led parliament hampered the government's first months in power, prompting Faye to dissolve the chamber in September and call snap elections as soon as the constitution allowed him to do so.

