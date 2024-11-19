Numerous children injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China

TAIPEI: Numerous children were injured by a vehicle at the gate of an elementary school in central China’s Hunan province on Tuesday morning, reports said.

Students were arriving for classes around 8 a.m. at Yong'an Elementary School in the city of Changde when the incident occurred.

Few details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether the vehicle had lost control or whether it was a deliberate attack.

The official Xinhua News Agency said several adults were also injured and identified the vehicle as a small white SUV. It said the driver was subdued by parents and security guards, and some of the injured were sent to the hospital immediately, with the total casualty count still unknown.

Footage posted on Chinese social media showed the injured lying on the road while terrified students ran past the gate and inside the schoolhouse.

Comments on Chinese internet sites reflected anger and frustration with recurring incidents of violence against citizens by those venting anger at society.

“No matter what the reason is, innocent children should not be harmed,” said one comment on the popular Weibo social media site. “Timely resolve conflicts, prevent such incidents, and severely punish the perpetrators,” said another.

While China has much lower rates of violence than many countries personal gun ownership there is illegal stabbings and the use of homemade explosives still occur.