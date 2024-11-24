Japan holds Sado mines memorial as South Korea boycotts

SADO: Japanese officials on Sunday paid tribute to workers at the Sado Island Gold Mines but refrained from offering an apology for Japan’s wartime use of Korean forced laborers, underscoring persistent tensions between the two countries over historical issues.

South Korea announced a day earlier that it would boycott the memorial, citing unresolved disagreements with Japan that could not be settled in time for the event. The absence of South Korean representatives is seen as a setback in the recent progress made in bilateral relations, which have focused on prioritizing U.S. led security cooperation despite historical disputes.

The Sado mines were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July after years of contention between Japan and South Korea. Japan reluctantly acknowledged the mines’ dark history and pledged to hold an annual memorial service for all victims, including hundreds of Koreans forced to work there during wartime.

The inaugural ceremony, held at a facility near the mines, saw more than 20 seats reserved for South Korean attendees left empty.

“As a local resident, I must say their absence is very disappointing after all the preparations we made,” said Sado Mayor Ryugo Watanabe. “I wish we could have held the memorial with South Korean attendees.”