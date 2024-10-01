Iran fires missiles at Israel, threatens 'crushing attacks' if Israel responds; Biden orders US military to intercept

Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said on Tuesday, following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

Iran's state media IRNA reported that a missile attack had been launched on Israel''s commercial hub, Tel Aviv, without elaborating. Iranian media also posted videos that appeared to show missile launches at several sites across the country.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said the missile attack underway against Israel was in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as that of the Hamas leader.

"In response to the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and (Guards commander) Nilforoshan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement reported by Iranian news agency Fars.

The IRGC also threatened to carry out "crushing attacks" against Israel if it retaliated to the missile attack. "If the Zionist regime reacts to Iranian operations, it will face crushing attacks," the IRGC statement read.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden ordered the American military to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, the White House said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in next month's US presidential election, are both monitoring Iran's attack on Israel from the White House situation room, it said in a statement.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari released a video statement saying “the air defence system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment.”

Soon after, a series of explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem. It was not immediately known if they were interceptions or incoming missiles landing. The explosions near Jerusalem were so loud that windows shook.

Israel has closed its airspace and diverted flights, a spokesman from the airport authority said, as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Residents were ordered to shelter in place and remain close to bomb shelters. The order was sent to mobile phones and announced on national television. TV stations reported sirens in parts of Jerusalem as well as central Israel. The alerts were sounded after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon. Israeli authorities also warned that Iran might be preparing a missile attack.

Israel has warned there would be “repercussions” if Iran attacks.

Earlier today, the US said that Iran had been preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel and warned that any such assault would have "severe" consequences for Tehran.

The warning came as Israel said it had launched a 'ground offensive' in Lebanon to target the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.