Iran fires nearly 200 missiles into Israel; US, Israel warn of 'severe consequences'

JERUSALEM: The United States said it was discussing a joint response after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, warning Tehran of "severe consequences".

Israel vowed it would make Iran "pay" after the attack late Tuesday, with most of the missiles intercepted, and pledged to immediately strike "the Middle East powerfully".

Tehran, in turn, threatened to strike infrastructure across Israel if its territory was attacked.

President Joe Biden said the United States was "fully supportive" of Israel after the missile attack, adding that he would discuss a response with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Asked by reporters what the response towards Iran would be, Biden replied: "That's in active discussion right now."