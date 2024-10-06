Intense Israeli bombing rocks Beirut ahead of war anniversary

BEIRUT: A huge fireball lit up the sky and plumes of smoke rose over south Beirut on Sunday as Israel unleashed intense air strikes targeting Hezbollah, nearly a year since the Gaza war erupted.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the international community to put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire as another strike hit the capital's southern suburbs.

Israeli forces were on high alert ahead of Monday's anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack, which sparked the war.

After a devastating year-long conflict in Gaza, Israel has now turned its focus northwards to Hezbollah, Hamas's Iran-backed ally in Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold was hit by more than 30 strikes, heard across the city. A petrol station and a medical supplies warehouse were hit.

"The strikes were like an earthquake," said shopkeeper Mehdi Zeiter, 60.

Israel's military said it struck weapons storage facilities and infrastructure while taking measures "to mitigate the risk of harming civilians".

AFPTV footage showed a massive fireball over a residential area, followed by a loud bang and secondary explosions. Smoke still billowed from the site after dawn.

In the Sabra area, near the southern suburbs, dozens of people, some carrying bags on foot and others on motorbikes, fled one of the most intense bombardments of the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli forces with artillery after they tried to infiltrate towards Khallat Shuaib in Blida, in southern Lebanon.

A statement said fighters fired rockets at Israeli troops during the evacuation of "dead and wounded soldiers" in the Menara border area after midnight.

Hezbollah also said it launched assault drones against an Israeli military base.

'Ongoing threat'

Ahead of Monday's grim anniversary, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing: "We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day", when there could be "attacks on the home front".