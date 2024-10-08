Hezbollah deputy chief says supports Lebanon efforts for ceasefire

Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Berri, a powerful Shiite ally of Hezbollah, have for days been striving for an immediate truce between Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah, independent of Gaza truce efforts.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, however, that Tehran backed efforts for a "simultaneous" ceasefire in both Lebanon and the Palestinian territory.

Qassem, who has taken over until a new Hezbollah leader is announced, said the group's military capacities and leadership were still strong despite the heavy Israeli bombardment.

"The party's leadership and the resistance (Hezbollah) are meticulously organised... We have overcome painful blows," he said.

"I would like to reassure you that our capabilities are fine," he said, speaking of "hundreds of rockets" fired at Israel.

Since the Gaza Strip war began a year ago, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in near-daily cross-border clashes, with Hezbollah saying it is acting in solidarity with its Islamist ally Hamas in the Palestinian territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have stressed the need to secure the north near the border with Lebanon so uprooted residents can return home.

"Netanyahu says he wants to bring back" the displaced to their homes in northern Israel, Qassem said.

But "we say that many more residents will be forced to flee" their homes, he warned.

Qassem added that an election for a new Hezbollah secretary-general would be held "according to the regulations" and the result would then be announced, but he did not give a clear timeline.