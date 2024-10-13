Ukrainian journalist, 27, who chronicled Russian occupation dies in prison

Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, 27, who reported on life under Russian occupation, has died in prison after going missing in August 2023. Russian authorities confirmed her detention nine months later, without providing a reason for her arrest. Accoridng to The BBC, This week, her father received a letter from the Russian defense ministry stating that she had died on September 19. The ministry noted that her body would be returned in a future prisoner swap, but offered no explanation for her death.

Friends and colleagues gathered to remember Viktoriia this weekend on the Maidan in Kyiv, holding her photograph and sharing tributes. “She had huge courage,” one friend remarked, while another tearfully expressed how much she would be missed.

Viktoriia’s reporting provided vital insights into the experiences of Ukrainians living under occupation. Despite the inherent dangers of reporting from these areas, she was determined to cover them, even after a prior detention that lasted ten days. “Her parents used to call and tell us to stop deploying her, but we never did,” recalled one of her former editors, emphasizing her relentless pursuit of the truth. Reported The BBC