Lebanon aid convoy driver wounded in Israeli strike

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike hit an east Lebanon town as an aid convoy drove through it Monday, wounding one of its drivers, a governor and the state news agency said.

The governor of Baalbek, Bachir Khodr, on X reported "an Israeli strike very close to an aid convoy as it drove through the town of Ain" on its way to Ras Baalbek.

He posted a picture from the back window of the car he was in, showing a huge column of smoke billowing up into the sky dozens of metres (yards) behind it.

"The driver of the truck driving directly behind us was injured," he added.