Three dead in Sri Lanka after excessive rains, schools closed in capital area

A forecast issued at 12 noon on Monday warned of further rainfall of over 100 mm to lash many areas across the nation over next 24 hours.

As of Monday morning, over 32,000 families have been affected, and over 1,25,000 marooned, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said, adding, that thousands have been evacuated and placed in over 80 temporary shelters.

Three deaths have been confirmed so far, the DMC said, without providing details about the persons or locations.

Sri Lankan authorities have closed schools in the capital Colombo and suburbs on Monday due to the extreme rainfall and floods.

"President @anuradisanayake has directed officials to prioritize immediate relief for those affected by adverse weather in Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam, and Kalutara. LKR 50 million additional funds has been already allocated, with additional funds to be provided if needed," the President's Media Division posted on its X handle.

"Apart from relief measures, we are also looking at sustainable solutions for recurring floods," it added.