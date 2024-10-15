Europe's medical schools to enhance climate-related health training

In response to the climate crisis, medical schools across Europe are set to expand their curriculum to include more training on climate-linked diseases, particularly mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria.
The newly formed European Network on Climate & Health Education (Enche), led by the University of Glasgow, will see 25 medical schools from countries such as the UK, Belgium, and France integrate climate education for over 10,000 students. Dr. Camille Huser, co-chair of the network, emphasised the importance of preparing future doctors for a changing landscape of diseases they are not currently encountering. Reported The Guardian
This summer marked the hottest on record in Europe, intensifying the need for health services to adapt as insects that spread diseases expand their territories due to shifting climate conditions. Chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, are increasingly influenced by extreme weather and air pollution.
Currently, the climate's role in medical education varies widely, often limited to a single module or lecture. The new network aims to weave climate education throughout the entire curriculum. Huser pointed out that while climate change doesn't introduce entirely new diseases, it worsens existing ones, highlighting how conditions like diabetes can be aggravated in a changing climate.
The initiative also aims to address antimicrobial resistance, which is worsened by climate breakdown, making it essential to include this topic in medical training. Students will learn to advocate for sustainable practices, such as promoting active travel and "green prescribing," which encourages activities like community gardening.
Huser noted the healthcare sector's significant greenhouse gas emissions, comparable to those of the airline industry, suggesting that promoting health can also reduce emissions. For instance, managing asthma effectively can decrease reliance on inhalers, which contribute to greenhouse gases.
This collaborative effort is the first of its kind focused on undergraduate medical training. Enche plans to influence national curriculum bodies to make climate education a mandatory component of medical training.
Co-chair Prof. Iain McInnes stressed the importance of embedding climate discussions into medical education, making it as fundamental as addressing issues like obesity and smoking.
Supported by the World Health Organization and various pharmaceutical companies, Enche will serve as a regional hub within the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) at Columbia University's School of Public Health. Prof. Cecilia Sorensen, director of the GCCHE, highlighted the need for regional networks to help health professionals tackle unique climate and health challenges in their communities.