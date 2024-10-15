Europe's medical schools to enhance climate-related health training

In response to the climate crisis, medical schools across Europe are set to expand their curriculum to include more training on climate-linked diseases, particularly mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria.

The newly formed European Network on Climate & Health Education (Enche), led by the University of Glasgow, will see 25 medical schools from countries such as the UK, Belgium, and France integrate climate education for over 10,000 students. Dr. Camille Huser, co-chair of the network, emphasised the importance of preparing future doctors for a changing landscape of diseases they are not currently encountering. Reported The Guardian

This summer marked the hottest on record in Europe, intensifying the need for health services to adapt as insects that spread diseases expand their territories due to shifting climate conditions. Chronic illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, are increasingly influenced by extreme weather and air pollution.

Currently, the climate's role in medical education varies widely, often limited to a single module or lecture. The new network aims to weave climate education throughout the entire curriculum. Huser pointed out that while climate change doesn't introduce entirely new diseases, it worsens existing ones, highlighting how conditions like diabetes can be aggravated in a changing climate.