In first such visit in nine years, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar reaches Pakistan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Islamabad on Tuesday ahead of the 23rd Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Leaders Summit.

This is the first time in nine years that an Indian External Affairs Minister has gone to Pakistan. Jaishankar was received at the Nur Khan airport by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s DG South Asia Ilyas Nizami.

Jaishankar will attend a dinner hosted for the visiting dignitaries by the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The summit will take place on Wednesday.