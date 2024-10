Human induced climate change behind flooding disasters in Nepal

Pradhan Kathmandu: World Weather Attribution, an international collaboration, has underscored the urgent need for Nepal to limit development in low-lying, riverside areas of the cities and scale up early warning and prompt action to avoid repeat of flooding disasters.

"Climate change was responsible for the extreme three day downpours in Nepal about 10 percent more intense," concluded the organization in its recently published report.

The flood and landslide triggered by heavy rain in Nepal in late September caused heavy loss to the country as it claimed at least 244 lives.

"The rainfall became 10 percent more intense by human-induced climate change," pointed out the report.

"Bursts of rainfall will become even more heavier, risking more destructive floods until the world replaces fossil fuels with renewable sources of energy," warned the organization.

"Reducing development in flood-prone areas of cities will help protect people in Nepal from future floods," according to the report.

"The explosive monsoon rainfall that hit Nepal was increased by climate change," concludes the report.

The flooding witnessed by Kathmandu valley had never occurred before in the past, according to eye-witnesses.

More than 50 people were killed and property worth billions of rupees were damaged due to the heavy rainfall that hit Kathmandu recently.

"If the atmosphere wasn't overloaded with fossil fuel emissions, these floods would have been less intense, less destructive and less deadly," remarked Mariam Zachariah, Researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy, Imperial College, London.

"This study highlights how vulnerable Asia is to increasing downpours, in 2024 alone, our studies have uncovered the fingerprint of climate change on deadly floods in India, China, Taiwan, the UAE, Oman, and now Nepal," she pointed out.