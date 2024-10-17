Vietnam death row tycoon awaits verdict in new trial

Ho Chi Minh City: A Vietnamese property tycoon sentenced to death for fraud totalling $27 billion arrived in court on Thursday to face a potential life sentence in a related trial on money laundering charges.

Property developer Truong My Lan was found guilty in April of swindling cash from the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) -- which prosecutors said she controlled -- in one of the biggest corruption cases in history, and sentenced to death.

Tens of thousands of people who had invested their savings in the bank lost money, shocking the communist nation and prompting rare protests from the victims.

On Thursday, Lan and 33 other defendants -- including her husband and niece -- were brought to court in Ho Chi Minh City in a convoy of police vans.

Wearing a face mask, Lan sat at the front of the court flanked by two police officers to await the verdict after a four-week trial.

Prosecutors have called for a life sentence for Lan on charges of money laundering, illegal cross-border trafficking of cash, and fraud.

Around 36,000 people who bought bonds issued by SCB have been identified as victims of the fraud.