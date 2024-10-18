Harris woos undecided voters as Trump riles critics over Ukraine

GREEN BAY: Kamala Harris rallied supporters in the swing state of Wisconsin on Thursday while Donald Trump stirred controversy with criticism of embattled ally Ukraine, as the rivals vied for the remaining undecided voters in a deadlocked US presidential election.

The candidates are racing toward Election Day on November 5 with the Democratic vice president narrowly leading her Republican rival nationally and in several crucial swing states, although most polls are within the margin of error.

Both are also deploying high-profile surrogates to sew up support in the race's final weeks, including billionaire Elon Musk's series of appearances for Trump in must-win Pennsylvania.

Harris worked a crowd in the manufacturing hub of La Crosse, Wisconsin, saying "We are nearing the home stretch, and this is going to be a tight race until the very end."

"Donald Trump is an unserious man, and the consequences of him ever getting his foot back in the Oval Office are brutally serious," she later said.

Harris, who also rallied voters in Green Bay, one of Wisconsin's largest cities, extended her outreach to the state's young voters and blue-collar workers.