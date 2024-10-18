Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah on Thursday said it was launching a new phase in its war against Israel, saying it has used precision-guided missiles against troops for the first time.

Israel has been pounding south and east Lebanon, areas where Hezbollah holds sway, since all-out war erupted on September 23.

In Lebanese border villages, the rivals have engaged in close-range combat after Israel launched a ground invasion last month.

Hezbollah "announces a transition to a new and escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, which will be reflected in the developments and events of the coming days," the group said in a statement.

The announcement came after the Israeli military on Thursday said its forces killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, which is a Hezbollah ally.