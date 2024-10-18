Hezbollah vows a new phase in the war, as Israel says it has killed Hamas leader Sinwar

Hamas has not yet commented directly on the Israeli announcement, but photos which were apparently taken by Israeli troops on the scene showed the body of a man who appeared to be Sinwar half-buried in rubble with a gaping wound in his head.

A statement issued by one of Hamas’ political leaders abroad Friday seemed to be a reference to Sinwar's death and said Israel is mistaken if it “believes that killing our leaders means the end of our movement and the struggle of the Palestinian people.”

Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim, who is usually based in Qatar, said that past leaders in the organization had also been killed and “Hamas each time became stronger and more popular, and these leaders became an icon for future generations to continue the journey towards a free Palestine.”

He added that it is “painful and distressing to lose beloved people, especially extraordinary leaders” but that the Palestinian militant group is sure it will be “eventually victorious.”

When asked if the statement was a confirmation of Sinwar’s death, however, Naim said it was not.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech announcing the killing Thursday night that “our war is not yet ended.” But many, from the governments of Israel's allies to exhausted residents of Gaza, expressed hope that Sinwar’s death would pave the way for an end to the war.