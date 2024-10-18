Lebanon slams 'blatant interference' over remarks attributed to Iran official

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday offered a rare rebuke of Iran, charging it with "blatant interference" over remarks attributed to its parliament speaker on a UN resolution on Hezbollah and Lebanon.

The Security Council resolution, adopted in 2006 and which states that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in southern Lebanon, has come into focus during the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

In remarks published by France's Le Figaro newspaper on Thursday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said Tehran was ready to negotiate on the implementation of the resolution, which is seen as a precondition for a ceasefire in the current war.