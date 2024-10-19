'Will pay heavy price': Netanyahu on Hezbollah targeting his home

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Iranian-backed groups who tried to kill him and his wife would pay "a heavy price," after his office reported a drone targeted his residence in Caesarea.

"Iran's proxies who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a grave mistake," said Netanyahu who, his office said, was not home at the time of the incident.

The Israeli prime minister's office earlier on Saturday said a drone was launched towards his residence in Caesarea after the military reported a drone from Lebanon had "hit a structure" in the central Israeli town.

Neither he nor his wife were home, and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

"A UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was launched towards the prime minister's residence in Caesarea. The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the structure reported hit by the military earlier was his private residence.

The military said three drones had been fired from Lebanon on Saturday, and it had intercepted two.

A barrage of projectiles were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Saturday, with sirens blaring across northern Israel at regular intervals.