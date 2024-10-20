Israeli army orders evacuations in two neighbourhoods in south Beirut

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army ordered civilians located near buildings it said were "affiliated with Hezbollah" in two neighbourhoods in south Beirut to immediately evacuate early Sunday, marking the facilities on two maps and saying the military would "work against" them soon.

The "urgent warning" was issued by the military's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee, and concerned the neighbourhoods of Haret Hreik and Hadath.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF will work against in the near future," Adraee said on Telegram.