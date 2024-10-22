China confirms agreement to end standoff with India in eastern Ladakh

BEIJING: China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

Lin was asked for a response to Monday's Indian announcement about reaching an agreement to end the over four-year long military standoff.

Now, the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters, he said.

He added China will work with India to implement it but declined to provide details.

Pressed further to reveal more details, Lin said, "I've answered that question and have nothing more to add."

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese side after India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

The Chinese official media too did not report the Indian announcement.

Significantly, both sides declined to provide details.

The confirmation from the Chinese side came only after President Xi Jinping left for the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday.