US says it wants 'meaningful accountability' from India on alleged bid to kill Khalistani separatist

NEW DELHI: The US has said it would not be fully satisfied until there is "meaningful accountability" resulting from India’s investigations into the foiled assassination bid on Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

“We continue to expect and want to see accountability based on the results of that investigation, and certainly the United States won’t be fully satisfied until there is meaningful accountability resulting from that investigation,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

He said this in response to last week’s visit of an Indian inquiry committee to the US for talks.

The Indian government has denied its association or involvement with any such plot to kill Pannun on US soil. Following allegations by the US, New Delhi had set up the inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

An Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been extradited to the US after his arrest in Prague last summer. The US recently named another Indian Vikas Yadav as being the alleged mastermind in the murder-to-hire conspiracy that it claimed to have foiled.

India had recently said that the official named as CC1, who was later identified as Yadav, is no longer working for the government.