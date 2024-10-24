Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school

Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 17 people Thursday in the Palestinian territory's central Nuseirat area, while the military reported it had hit Hamas militants.

The Israeli military targeted the Al-Shuhada school in Nuseirat camp, killing 17 people and wounding dozens more, Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

The toll was confirmed by Al-Awda hospital, which said the school had been hit by an air strike.

"Thousands of displaced people were sheltering in the school, most of them children and women," a statement issued by the Hamas government media office said.