Pope Francis denounces a world 'losing its heart' in fourth encyclical of his papacy

Francis often asks for prayers for the “martyred” people of Ukraine and most recently cited “inhumane attacks” in Gaza. In the Middle East conflict, he has tended to take a balanced line, often mentioning Israel and the hostages still held by Hamas alongside the suffering of the Palestinians.

In the document, the pontiff said the failure to “feel that something is intolerable” in the suffering on both sides of conflict “is a sign of a world that has grown heartless.”

“When we witness the outbreak of new wars, with the complicity, tolerance or indifference of other countries, or petty power struggles over partisan interests, we may be tempted to conclude that our world is losing its heart,’’ he wrote.

The pope warned that consumer-driven societies “dominated by the hectic pace and bombarded by technology" risked losing access to an “interior life,” the nature of which requires patience.

He noted that algorithms have revealed that “our thoughts and will are much more ‘uniform’ than we had previously thought. They are easily predictable and thus capable of being manipulated.”

In an era of artificial intelligence, "we cannot forget that poetry and love are necessary to save our humanity,’’ he wrote.

Vatican encyclicals are the most authoritative form of papal teaching and traditionally take their titles from the first two words of the document.

Mons. Bruno Forte, a theologian who is archbishop of the Italian archdiocese of Chieti-Vasto, said the “Dilexit Nos” encyclical "can be truly considered as a summary of everything that Pope Francis has said and wishes to say to our brothers in humanity. He says, ‘God loves you and has shown you in the best way, through Jesus.' ’'

Forte said the document should not be viewed as “just a spiritual refuge,” but as a proposal of “love, mutual reception and forgiveness.”