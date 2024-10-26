Suicide blast kills eight people in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least eight people, including six law enforcement personnel, were killed and many others injured on Saturday in a suicide attack targeting a police picket in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The blast occurred at the Aslam Check Post in Mir Ali tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, according to sources.

Riding three-wheelers, the bombers hit the check post and vehicles of the security forces, killing four police personnel, two soldiers and two civilians. Those injured were shifted to a local hospital.

According to sources, the casualty figure may rise. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security forces.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack.

"Sacrifices of the security forces in the war against terror would be remembered for a long time to come. Activities against terror outfits would continue unabated till their total elimination from the region," he said.

Recently, Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in terrorist activities. Around a dozen militants were eliminated this month by security forces in the North Waziristan district during anti-terrorism operations.

On Thursday, 10 security personnel were killed and three others injured when militants attacked their checkpost in the province's Dera Ismail Khan district.