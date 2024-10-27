Meet Ashwin Ramaswami, Indian-American Gen Z Democrat taking on indicted Trump elector in Georgia

On November 5, Americans will not only vote for the presidency but also for 34 Senate seats, all 435 House seats, 11 governorships, and thousands of state legislative positions.
Among the candidates in fray is 25-year-old Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian-American Democrat running against Republican Senator Shawn Still in Georgia's Senate District 48, a traditionally conservative area.
Who is Ashwin Ramaswami?
Ashwin Ramaswami is a young Indian-American Democrat running for the Georgia State Senate in District 48, where he aims to unseat incumbent Shawn Still, an indicted Trump elector.
Born to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, Ashwin grew up in Johns Creek, Georgia. At just 25, he has already established a significant presence in the Democratic Party's political circles, driven by his commitment to election security and integrity.
Ashwin studied computer science at Stanford University before pursuing a law degree at Georgetown University. His professional background is rooted in cybersecurity; he worked with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he played a crucial role in securing local election systems against cyberattacks.
His research at Schmidt Futures on open-source software security contributed to legislative efforts in Congress. Recognising that political misinformation poses a greater threat to democracy than cyberattacks alone, he decided to run for office after three years at CISA.
Throughout his academic journey, Ashwin taught classes on Hindu philosophy and successfully raised $100,000 for Dharmic programs at Georgetown, supporting students from various faiths, including Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist.
The Democrat's campaign strategically positions him against Shawn Still, who was part of the fake electors scheme that sought to award Georgia’s electoral votes to Donald Trump following the 2020 US election, despite Joe Biden carrying the state as part of his successful presidential bid.
With over $700,000 raised, Ashwin's campaign reflects strong support from voters across the country as he seeks to challenge the traditional Republican stronghold in this suburban Atlanta district.
His candidacy not only represents a new voice in Georgia politics but also aims to resonate with voters who are disillusioned by the ongoing election denial narratives.