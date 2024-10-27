Meet Ashwin Ramaswami, Indian-American Gen Z Democrat taking on indicted Trump elector in Georgia

On November 5, Americans will not only vote for the presidency but also for 34 Senate seats, all 435 House seats, 11 governorships, and thousands of state legislative positions.

Among the candidates in fray is 25-year-old Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian-American Democrat running against Republican Senator Shawn Still in Georgia's Senate District 48, a traditionally conservative area.

Who is Ashwin Ramaswami?

Ashwin Ramaswami is a young Indian-American Democrat running for the Georgia State Senate in District 48, where he aims to unseat incumbent Shawn Still, an indicted Trump elector.

Born to Indian immigrant parents from Tamil Nadu, Ashwin grew up in Johns Creek, Georgia. At just 25, he has already established a significant presence in the Democratic Party's political circles, driven by his commitment to election security and integrity.

Ashwin studied computer science at Stanford University before pursuing a law degree at Georgetown University. His professional background is rooted in cybersecurity; he worked with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he played a crucial role in securing local election systems against cyberattacks.