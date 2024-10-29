Israel strikes residential building in northern Gaza, kills 93 Palestinians, mostly women and children

DEIR AL-BALAH: Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday that an overnight Israeli air strike killed 93 people in a residential building in the northern district of Beit Lahia.

"The number of martyrs in the massacre of the Abu Nasr family home in Beit Lahia has risen to 93 martyrs, and about 40 are still missing under the rubble," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP in an updated toll.

"The explosion happened at night and I first thought it was shelling, but when I went out after sunrise I saw people pulling bodies, limbs and the wounded from under the rubble," said Rabie al-Shandagly, 30, who had taken refuge in a nearby school in Beit Lahia.

"Most of the victims are women and children, and people are trying to save the injured, but there are no hospitals or proper medical care," he told AFP.

On Tuesday, Palestinians searched through the rubble of the building and removed the dead, while others mourned over the bodies of relatives.