Flooding kills 51 in Spain's Valencia region, several missing

BARCELONA: Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left 51 people dead, rescue services said on Wednesday.
"First toll carried out by the different security and emergency forces: provisional number of dead victims at 51 people," the regional emergency services wrote on X, adding that bodies were being identified.
A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted as were several commuter lines.
The national government office for the Castilla La Mancha region told radio channel Cadena Ser that six people in the region were missing.
Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L’Alcudia, a town in Valencia. Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.
Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars which were in danger of drowning. An emergency rescue brigade of Spain’s army deployed to help rescue efforts.
Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.
Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. The country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall. Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.