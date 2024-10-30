King Charles III pays private visit to Bengaluru for wellness treatment

BENGALURU/LONDON: Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla paid a private visit to Bengaluru for wellness treatment at a sprawling integrative medical facility here, local sources said on Wednesday, with the Buckingham Palace confirming the couple made a city stopover enroute to the UK from Samoa after attending a Commonwealth meeting.

The royal couple stayed at the holistic health centre, known for rejuvenation treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies, near Whitefield here, an official said.

They made a short restful stopover in the country to break their long journey back to the UK from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, Buckingham Palace said in London on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old monarch made the private visit that the palace indicated was not health related or linked with his ongoing cancer treatment.

It was reportedly factored in as part of appropriate periods of rest advised by his doctors as part of the overall long-distance royal tour that covered Australia and Samoa.

"Their Majesties had a short private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa. They return to the UK this morning (Wednesday)," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

This was not the King's first visit to the 'SOUKYA', International Holistic Centre at Samethanahalli in Bengaluru.

He celebrated his 71st birthday here in 2019.

It is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who is among the few individuals from India invited to attend his coronation as the UK's King on May 6 last year.

"The couple underwent therapeutic yoga, enjoyed a strictly vegetarian diet with eggs. They underwent rejuvenative treatment, which also included meditation and therapies," an official at the facility said.

"The King received wellness treatment, including Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy."

It was like a typical day for them just like for any other guest who visits the facility.

"Their day began with morning therapeutic yoga which is taught by a specialised doctor knowing the medical condition or any health issue if any. This was usually a one-on-one session. After breakfast, then treatment started which was followed by lunch," he said.

Food was prepared from fresh organic produce from the farm at the campus and the evenings were more about meditation, he said.

"That's how his days were here. This is done for every guest. The only difference is with each person's medical condition or their health issue, we fine-tune it accordingly," the official told PTI.