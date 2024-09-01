Russia thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

"Our defenders are repelling an attempted massive UAV attack on the territory of the Bryansk region," regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said.

The barrage comes just days after Ukraine's energy infrastructure was targeted by over 200 Russian drones and missiles in one of the biggest such attacks.

It is also nearly a month since Ukraine went on the offensive in Russia's Kursk region, even as Russian troops continue their steady advance in eastern Ukraine.

Both sides have targeted energy infrastructure since Russia began its campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

A local official in the Moscow region said three drones had tried to hit the Kashira coal-fired power station.

Russian news agencies also reported a fire at the Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnya, though mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there was "no damage or casualties".