Russia launches barrage of drones, cruise, ballistic missiles at Kyiv, says Ukraine military

“There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it,” the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, posted on his Telegram page following the attack.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said over 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and a drone fired at the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defences.

An explosion also rang out in Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian media. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region, confirmed an early morning strike on Kharkiv’s Industrial district.