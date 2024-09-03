268 cases against 1.94 lakh people in Bangladesh since the fall of Hasina government

Ever since the fall of the Awami League (AL) government on August 5, at least 268 cases have been registered against 1.94 lakh people, with most of them being the AL’s leaders and activists including former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among the 1.94 lakh accused, 26,268 people are named and around 1.68 lakh others are unnamed, The Wire reported quoting The Dailly Star.

The figures were furnished by rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) in a report.

Around 100 cases have been filed against Hasina, who last month fled Bangladesh and is currently in India. The cases against her are mostly over the killings of protesters, said MSF, which is led by Advocate Sultana Kamal.

The rights body analysed media reports and collected inputs from local human rights defenders to compile the list of the cases.

The MSF said that at least 809 persons were killed while more than 33,000 others injured between July and August owing to the violent clashes and indiscriminate firing by members of law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, it’s been nearly a month since former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina hurriedly landed at a military base near Delhi after a chaotic exit from her country.

Her continued presence in India has generated challenges for Delhi in developing a strong relationship with the new interim government in Dhaka, the BBC has reported.

However, the Indian government has wasted no time in reaching out to the interim government in Dhaka, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a telephone conversation with leader Muhammad Yunus.

But it will take a while for Delhi to assuage the anger in Bangladesh over its unwavering support for Hasina and her Awami League for the last 15 years.

Many Bangladeshis, according to the BBC report, attribute the anger against India to Delhi's swift endorsement of three controversial elections won by Hasina's party amid allegations of widespread vote-rigging.

In the coming days, Delhi and the BNP leaders will have to find a way to work past their differences.

But India wouldn’t want to ask Hasina to leave the country when her future remains uncertain and come across as leaving a formidable former ally in the lurch.

Diplomats in Delhi will hope that Hasina makes a choice for herself without forcing India’s hand, the BBC added.