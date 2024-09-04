Bangladesh working to prevent new Rohingya refugee influx

DHAKA: Bangladesh is working to prevent a fresh influx of stateless and persecuted Rohingya refugees, its caretaker government has said, after thousands crossed the border from Myanmar in recent weeks.

Around one million Rohingya live in sprawling and squalid relief camps in Bangladesh, most having fled Myanmar in 2017 during a military crackdown now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

Driving the latest exodus is an escalating conflict between Bangladesh's junta-run neighbour and the rebel Arakan Army near their shared border, displacing many residents from Rohingya-majority Maungdaw township.

"We have information that around 8,000 Rohingya have entered Bangladesh," interim foreign minister Touhid Hossain told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Hossain did not specify the time period in which the refugees had crossed over the border.

But he said a "serious cabinet discussion" would be held this week to work out "how to prevent" more arrivals.

"We are sorry to say this, but it's beyond our capacity to give shelter to anyone else," he added.