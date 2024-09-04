Kim Jong Un orders execution of 30 officials for failing to prevent flood-related deaths: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly ordered the execution of 20 to 30 officials due to their alleged failure to manage severe flooding and landslides that resulted in approximately 4,000 deaths this past summer. According to South Korean media, including Chosun TV, the executions reportedly took place late last month.

Chosun TV, cited a North Korean official who said Kim Jong Un demanded "strict punishment" for those deemed responsible for the "unacceptable loss" of life caused by the flooding. The officials were also charged with corruption and dereliction of duty.

Although the identities of the executed officials have not been disclosed, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kang Bong-hoon, the secretary of the Chagang Province Provincial Party Committee since 2019, was among the leaders removed from their positions by Kim Jong Un post the disaster.

Former North Korean diplomat Lee Il-gyu had told TV Chosun that officials in the province were “so anxious that they don’t know when their necks will fall off” after the floods and Kin Jong Un's emergency meeting to analyse the floods.

Last month, Kim Jong Un was observed inspecting the flood-damaged areas and engaging with residents, estimating that the reconstruction of the devastated neighborhoods would take several months. He also disputed South Korean reports regarding the death toll, denying that thousands had died.

North Korea has a record of public executions and other human rights violations, which the country actively denies.