Zelenskyy meets top military leaders in Germany as the US announces additional aid for Ukraine

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed for more weapons support during a meeting Friday with top United States military leaders and more than 50 partner nations in Germany, as Washington announced it would provide another USD 250 million in security assistance to Kyiv.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting of the leaders was taking place during a dynamic moment in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as it conducts its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near a key hub in the Donbas.

It was Zelenskyy's first time to come to Ramstein to address the group, and he used the public appearance to stress that, in his view, what's needed most now is for the U.S. and the West to allow him to use the weapons they provided to strike deeper inside Russia - something the U.S. has not supported out of concern it would further escalate the war.

“We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the divided territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” Zelenskyy told the members. “We need to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think about what they need: peace or Putin.”