Six Pakistan MPs from Imran Khan's party held by court over new protest law

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistan MPs from jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party were among more than 30 people remanded in custody on Tuesday under a new law restricting protests.

It comes after thousands of supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gathered in the capital Islamabad on Sunday for a rally that was broken up with tear gas.

The party has faced a sweeping crackdown since former cricket start Khan was jailed in August last year on a series of charges that he says are politically motivated and designed to keep him from power.

The MPs appeared at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where a judge remanded them in custody for eight days, an AFP journalist witnessed.

They are accused of violating the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024 -- passed just last week -- according to a charge sheet seen by AFP in court.

In total 34 people were named on the charge sheet as having been remanded in custody.

PTI leader and senior lawyer Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, who appeared in court alongside the MPs, faced a police complaint about an "attack on officials", "armed riots" and "illegal assembly" after Sunday's rally and was also remanded in custody.

"I was picked up from my office around 7:30 pm," he said at the court.

"These small obstacles won't hold us back. We are the soldiers of Imran Khan, and we stand with him," he said.

Several of the group were rounded up by police as they left the National Assembly building in the capital on Monday night, PTI's media team said.

Gohar Ali Khan, PTI chairman in Imran Khan's absence, was also taken away by police but later released, he told reporters.

"These are not the offences where you should charge people with terrorism legislation," he told the media.