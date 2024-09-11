Ugandan Olympian Rebecca cheptegei's killer dies from self-inflicted burns

The former partner of Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who tragically killed her by setting her on fire, has died from burns he sustained during the attack. Dickson Ndiema, who ambushed Cheptegei as she returned home from church, succumbed to severe burns at a Kenyan hospital late Monday night.

Ndiema had poured petrol on Cheptegei before igniting it, causing a devastating fire. In the chaos, some of the fuel splashed onto Ndiema, leading to his severe injuries. He had been admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital with burns covering more than 40% of his body and eventually died from respiratory failure and sepsis.

Cheptegei, who suffered burns to over 80% of her body, died four days after the attack. Her death shocked the global community and highlighted the troubling issue of violence against female athletes.

An inquest into both deaths will now be conducted following Ndiema’s passing, as the murder charges against him are dropped. This tragic case adds to a disturbing trend of violence against women, particularly female athletes, in the region.

Cheptegei, a celebrated athlete who competed in the Paris Olympics and won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, was remembered as a champion and a source of inspiration. She will be laid to rest on Saturday in her ancestral home in Bukwo, Uganda.

The case has intensified calls for greater protection and support for women facing violence, with officials and advocates urging for systemic changes to prevent such tragedies in the future.