UN inviting submissions from public on human rights violations in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: At the invitation of the interim government in Bangladesh, a UN fact-finding team is inviting submissions from the general public to conduct an investigation into alleged human rights violations in the country. According to estimates, nearly 1000 people have lost their lives across the country since the standoff began between students and the government.

The inquiry will be conducted for the period from July 1 to August 15, so it's primarily for the duration when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was still in power. She left on August 5 for India while the interim government was formed on August 8.

"There is a deluge of people across Bangladesh who will be sending their submissions to the UN. We would like to believe that this team will be objective in the report they eventually submit," said a source from Dhaka.

"The fact-finding team is mandated to establish facts, identify responsibilities, analyze root causes, and make concrete recommendations for Bangladesh to address past human rights violations and prevent their recurrence," said an advisory issued by the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh on behalf of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday.