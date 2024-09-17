Eight dead, over 2700 Hezbollah members wounded in Lebanon, Syria as their pagers explode

BEIRUT: Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said eight people were killed and some 2,750 wounded in pager explosions across the country Tuesday, with Hezbollah earlier saying the pagers were used by its members.

The blasts "killed eight people, including a girl", he told a televised press conference. "About 2,750 people were injured... more than 200 of them critically" with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach, he added.

Hezbollah- an ally of Hamas, said Israel is fully responsible for the pager attacks.

On Tuesday, hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria.

A Hezbollah official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that “several hundred” people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when their handheld pagers exploded.

He said a few Hezbollah fighters were also wounded in Syria when the pagers they were carrying exploded, and said it was believed to be an Israeli attack.