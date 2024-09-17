Superstar rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs charged with racketeering, sex trafficking

NEW YORK: Superstar rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Combs, 54, who was arrested by federal agents on Monday, also faces a third charge of "transportation to engage in prostitution," the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said.

Combs's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters ahead of a Manhattan court appearance by his client that the music mogul would plead not guilty to the charges.

"He's not guilty. He's innocent of these charges," Agnifilo said.

He added that Combs's "spirits are good."

"He's going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might," he said.

Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims.

The rapper's luxury homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents in March in a heavily publicized bicoastal operation that indicated a federal investigation and potential criminal case was mounting against Combs.