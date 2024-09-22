Quad favours rule-based international order, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Quad members deliberated, discussed and agreed to cooperation across various sectors in the Indo-Pacific. From maritime partnership, to health the four leaders -Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Antony Albanese agreed on uniting for the greater good.

"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the QUAD must unite around our shared democratic values for the greater good of humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of all issues," said PM Modi during his address.

Free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is the shared priority and shared commitment of Quad members who have collaboratively undertaken numerous positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as Health, Security, Critical and Emerging Technologies, Climate Change, and Capacity Building.