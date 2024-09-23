Harris raises $27 million in New York fundraiser, promises economic speech this week

NEW YORK : Vice President Kamala Harris raised $27 million at a packed New York City fundraiser on Sunday, marking her largest fundraising haul since taking over as the top candidate from President Joe Biden, according to a Harris campaign aide.

Despite having more money than former President Donald Trump, the funds will be crucial to compete against the expensive advertising from wealthy outside groups supporting Trump, the aide, who requested anonymity, noted.

The blockbuster event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in a grand Greek Revival ballroom adorned with over a dozen columns. Much of the crowd stood shoulder to shoulder as Harris called out Trump for refusing to debate her again, stating, “My opponent seems to be looking for an excuse. I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before Election Day.”

She reiterated this sentiment to reporters after arriving outside Washington, emphasizing, “We have more to discuss.” Trump, however, has dismissed further debates, claiming it is “just too late” since early voting has already begun in states like Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia, with more states set to follow by mid-October.

Harris also announced she would deliver a speech Wednesday outlining her economic vision, stating there is “more we can do to invest in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing the challenges they face.” She pointed to the high costs of homeownership and groceries as key examples.

“I grew up a middle-class kid, and I will never forget where I came from,” she said. By elaborating on her economic agenda, Harris aims to tackle a pressing issue for voters after prices surged during Biden's presidency and to distance herself from his economic track record. Trump has criticized her for being slow to present detailed policy proposals since rising to the top of the ticket.

Harris has proposed middle-class tax cuts and tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations, adopting Trump’s idea to eliminate taxes on tipped wages but limiting her plan to low- and middle-income taxpayers. She has also criticized Trump’s proposal for significant tariffs on most imported goods, arguing it would drastically increase costs.

Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates neither Harris nor Trump holds a decisive advantage regarding the economy. The survey shows that approximately 4 in 10 registered voters believe Trump would manage the economy better, while a similar number trust Harris, with around 1 in 10 expressing distrust in either candidate.

The economy remains a top concern for about 80% of voters as they evaluate which candidate to support, overshadowing other important issues like healthcare and crime. Notably, Harris has distanced herself from the liberal positions she advocated during her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, including proposals to ban fracking, establish a single-payer healthcare system, and decriminalize illegal border crossings.