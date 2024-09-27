Venezuelans crossing the Darien Gap say they lost hope after July's election

LAJAS BLANCAS: Venezuelans trekking across the Darien Gap – a rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama – say they're making the perilous journey because they lost hope for change after a contentious presidential election handed victory to President Nicolás Maduro despite vote tallies released by the opposition showing that his competitor won by a landslide.

“We stayed waiting for the election (results) because if Maduro left (power) then we would stay. But nothing happened,” said Enrique Dordis, 46, a former cab driver from the central state of Carabobo, who left Venezuela last week with his wife, an 8-year-old son, Emanuel, and four other family members.

Tucked in a tent in the Lajas Blancas camp, he reflected Thursday on the raging rivers and heavy downpours the family had to face in their four-day trek across the dense jungle, once believed to be nearly impossible to cross. “Money is not enough. You get desperate and you have to look for a better future for your children,” he said.