Netanyahu tells Iran 'no place in Middle East beyond Israel's reach' amid looming invasion of Lebanon

Netanyahu further warned the people of Iran that their "regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war."

"With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you—the noble Persian people—closer to the abyss," the Israeli PM said, adding: "Don't let a small group of theocrats crush your hopes and your dreams."

He also expressed hope for a future "when Iran is finally free," saying it would "come a lot sooner than people think."

"Everything will be different," Netanyahu said. "Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace. Iran will thrive as never before."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday hinted at Israeli preparations for a ground offensive in Lebanon.

Speaking to troops of the 188th Armoured Brigade and the Golani Infantry Brigade on the northern border, Gallant said, “The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will use all the capabilities we have.”

He added, “If someone on the other side did not understand what the capabilities mean, it is all capabilities, and you are part of this effort.”

Israel has in recent days been mounting heavy air strikes in Lebanon against the "Axis of Resistance," a network of Iran-aligned militant groups in the region, including in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

An Israeli strike on Beirut Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that has been armed and financed by the Islamic Republic for years.

Hezbollah's acting leader, Naim Kassem, said in a televised statement that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, the group’s fighters are ready—noting that the commanders killed have already been replaced.