Home World

Far-eastern Russia on 'alert' over tsunami risk

The alerts came after the powerful 7.5 earthquake in Japan prompted tsunami warnings, with Japanese authorities urging people to move to higher ground.

Published: 01st January 2024 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tsunami_alert

A warning message on a screen from a live feed on NHK World asking people to evacuate from the area after a series of major earthquakes hit central Japan. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's Sakhalin island and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on "alert" Monday to a possible tsunami risk after a major earthquake in Japan.

The alerts came after the powerful 7.5 earthquake in Japan prompted tsunami warnings, with Japanese authorities urging people to move to higher ground.

Sakhalin is an elongated island north of Japan and Vladivostok is Russia's main Pacific city.

Authorities in Sakhalin said the island's west coast could be affected by tsunami waves, but stressed they would not cause a major threat to life on the island and did not order evacuations.

Emergency services called on people to "remain calm".

ALSO READ | Japan issues tsunami alert after series of strong quakes off its western coast

"Coastal parts of the western coast of Sakhalin may be affected by tsunami waves," emergency services said.

"At the moment... the population is not being evacuated, since the expected height of the wave is no more than 50 centimetres," it said.

Waves were expected to reach the southern tip of the island, in the Nevelsky district, at 8:44 pm local time (0944 GMT). Authorities stressed that the expected height of the waves "do not pose a life threat to the population."

The city of Vladivostok also introduced a tsunami alert.

"Fishermen and everyone who plans to go out to sea has to urgently come back to shore," city authorities said on social media.

It said it expected waves to rise to "0.3 meters"

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Tsunami alert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp